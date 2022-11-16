Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Hasbro worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after buying an additional 245,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

HAS stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

