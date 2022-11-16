Alps Advisors Inc. Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,727,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,487,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

