Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $19.96 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $349.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.20 and its 200-day moving average is $318.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $332.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

