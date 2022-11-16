Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 92,654 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5,156.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,654 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,336,000 after purchasing an additional 398,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $267.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

