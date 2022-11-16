Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SunPower worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

SunPower Trading Down 0.9 %

SunPower Company Profile

Shares of SPWR opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.