Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 16,295 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

RGLD stock opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

