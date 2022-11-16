Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

