ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05. 19,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 24,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

