Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMED opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $182.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Amedisys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.