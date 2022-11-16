Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. 8,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,435. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Ameren by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

