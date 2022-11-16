American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

