American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 84.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 82.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

AXP opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

