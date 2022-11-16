American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Cut by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

