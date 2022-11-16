American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,557. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

