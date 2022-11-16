AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.42 and last traded at $156.29. 14,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,829,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.