Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

