Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.05. 21,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,199. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.