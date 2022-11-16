AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Trading Up 1.4%

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.82). 11,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 73,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.81).

AMTE Power Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.64. The company has a market cap of £25.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73.

About AMTE Power

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

