Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

In related news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,288,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 84,391 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.31. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

