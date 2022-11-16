Analysts Issue Forecasts for Credit Suisse Group AG’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Credit Suisse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 334,234 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 5,081,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $17,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

