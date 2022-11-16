Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS: AAVMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2022 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86).

11/14/2022 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.40 ($10.72).

11/11/2022 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.70 ($14.12) to €15.50 ($15.98). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.00 ($13.40) to €14.50 ($14.95).

11/11/2022 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €12.25 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.40).

11/2/2022 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.00 ($15.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.10 ($11.44) to €10.00 ($10.31). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.20 ($14.64) to €13.70 ($14.12).

9/30/2022 – ABN AMRO Bank was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of AAVMY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 30,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,712. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

