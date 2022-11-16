Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ag Growth International (AFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$65.50 to C$64.00.

11/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$51.00 to C$63.00.

11/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$55.00.

11/3/2022 – Ag Growth International was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$45.00.

10/11/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ag Growth International Inc. has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$44.24. The stock has a market cap of C$764.53 million and a P/E ratio of 72.25.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.