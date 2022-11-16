Analysts Set Expectations for Payoneer Global Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.18. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,542.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $86,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,071.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $30,700.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,165,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,542.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,541 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

