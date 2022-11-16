Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Price Target at $74.71

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stantec by 45.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stantec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Cuts Dividend

NYSE STN opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.