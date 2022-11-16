Analyzing 3M (NYSE:MMM) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

3M has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $35.36 billion 2.05 $5.92 billion $11.48 11.43 Motus GI $390,000.00 13.06 -$19.03 million ($7.66) -0.22

This table compares 3M and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 3M and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 9 0 0 1.75 Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

3M presently has a consensus target price of $132.93, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 257.84%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than 3M.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 18.91% 40.03% 12.59% Motus GI -4,402.92% -214.97% -79.27%

Summary

3M beats Motus GI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers food safety indicator solutions; health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Motus GI

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.