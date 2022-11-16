Analyzing Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) and Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logan Ridge Finance and Dragon Victory International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragon Victory International has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Dragon Victory International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Dragon Victory International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $16.75 million 3.31 -$1.92 million ($4.46) -4.58 Dragon Victory International $2.16 million 6.02 -$14.44 million N/A N/A

Logan Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Dragon Victory International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance -87.58% -3.04% -1.40% Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dragon Victory International beats Logan Ridge Finance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $50 million and enterprise value less than $250 million. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited engages in the supply chain management platform services business in the People's Republic of China. It also offers customized cryptocurrency derivative products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

