Analyzing LumiraDx (LMDX) & The Competition

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) is one of 967 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LumiraDx to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LumiraDx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LumiraDx $421.43 million -$100.93 million -0.76 LumiraDx Competitors $1.81 billion $243.57 million -5.90

Volatility & Risk

LumiraDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LumiraDx. LumiraDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

LumiraDx has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LumiraDx’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LumiraDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LumiraDx -115.81% -456.53% -59.94% LumiraDx Competitors -3,181.20% -165.50% -24.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LumiraDx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LumiraDx 0 0 2 0 3.00 LumiraDx Competitors 3407 13554 39692 663 2.66

LumiraDx presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 563.58%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 94.59%. Given LumiraDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LumiraDx is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

LumiraDx peers beat LumiraDx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has approximately 30 tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

