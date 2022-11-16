Analyzing Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million 33.56 -$71.32 million ($3.33) -5.61 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 145.94 -$26.62 million $0.78 0.09

Analyst Recommendations

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 82.99%. Palisade Bio has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,396.25%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -5,331.88% -36.94% -33.36% Palisade Bio N/A -121.31% -54.75%

Volatility & Risk

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

