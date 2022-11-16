Analyzing Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 101.93 -$7.90 million ($0.79) -2.25 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 21.25 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -6.15

Envirotech Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -7,131.36% -36.52% -32.78% Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Worksport and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Worksport has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Worksport and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Worksport presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.72%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats Worksport on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

