AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANGO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 238,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 155,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

