Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $204.18 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,663.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010353 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238834 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02201953 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $21,590,919.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.