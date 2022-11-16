Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 2,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Institutional Trading of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 47.59% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

