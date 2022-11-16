Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.89. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 171,698 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

