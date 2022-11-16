Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 631.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

