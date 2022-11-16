Ardor Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $66.69 million and $1.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00078628 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00061130 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00011563 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023221 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005507 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000261 BTC.
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
