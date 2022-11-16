Ark Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Ark has a total market cap of $38.16 million and $6.93 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006078 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004613 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005373 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,526,410 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.