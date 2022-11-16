Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James decreased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 660,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $366.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.67.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

