Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.56

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.59. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 327,870 shares changing hands.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.