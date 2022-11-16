Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARMP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Further Reading

