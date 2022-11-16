Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Arteris to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
NASDAQ:AIP opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 99.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
