Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.44. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

