Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Shares Up 10.8%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Asian Television Network International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 million and a PE ratio of -20.50.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.