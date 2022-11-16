Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.83% from the company’s previous close.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

ASMB opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

