AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Trading 2.5% Higher

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.72. 323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.00.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
