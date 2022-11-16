AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Trading 2.5% Higher

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.72. 323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after buying an additional 259,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

