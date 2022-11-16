Associated Banc Corp Has $677,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 196,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

