Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 142.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

VLO opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

