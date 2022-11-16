Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,996 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

