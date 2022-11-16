Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 2,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. Assure has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Assure had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Assure will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

