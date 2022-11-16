Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.64. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 311,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,779.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 728,167 shares of company stock valued at $310,025. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

