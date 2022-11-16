Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) to Sector Perform

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
Shares of XLY opened at C$0.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The stock has a market cap of C$27.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.
